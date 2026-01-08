Date Taken: 01.11.2026 Date Posted: 01.14.2026 02:55 Photo ID: 9478659 VIRIN: 260112-A-BF020-1002 Resolution: 2048x1071 Size: 775.27 KB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.