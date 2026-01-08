(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    David Woods Bartley, a mental health speaker, talks about surviving a suicide attempt and male sexual trauma with Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, Jan. 12, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers gathered to build their readiness through mental health. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 02:55
    Photo ID: 9478658
    VIRIN: 260112-A-BF020-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1122
    Size: 741.55 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley
    Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley
    Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley
    Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    Fight Tonight
    Champion Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery