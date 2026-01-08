David Woods Bartley, a mental health speaker, talks about surviving a suicide attempt and male sexual trauma with Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, Jan. 12, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers gathered to build their readiness through mental health. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 02:55
|Photo ID:
|9478658
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-BF020-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1122
|Size:
|741.55 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.