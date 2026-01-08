6-37 FA conducts cross training with Republic of Korea soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commander, 2nd Infantry Division, speaks to leaders from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, and 5th Infantry Brigade, Republic of Korea Army, prior to observing K2 and M4 cross training at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. Training with our ROK partners allows us to enhance our capabilities to defend the Korean peninsula and strengthen our bonds with our allies. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)