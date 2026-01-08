6-37 FA conducts cross training with Republic of Korea soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade, Republic of Korea (ROK) Army conduct K2 rifle qualification as part of cross training with 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. Training with our ROK partners allows us to enhance our capabilities to defend the Korean peninsula and strengthen our bonds with our allies. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)