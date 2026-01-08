6-37 FA conducts cross training with Republic of Korea soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade, Republic of Korea (ROK) Army go through training on M4 rifle as part of cross training with 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. Training with our ROK partners allows us to enhance our capabilities to defend the Korean peninsula and strengthen our bonds with our allies. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)