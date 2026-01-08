(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    6-37 FA conducts cross training with Republic of Korea soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade [Image 1 of 11]

    6-37 FA conducts cross training with Republic of Korea soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Seok Hoon Yoon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade, Republic of Korea (ROK) Army conduct K2 rifle qualification as part of cross training with 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. Training with our ROK partners allows us to enhance our capabilities to defend the Korean peninsula and strengthen our bonds with our allies. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9478562
    VIRIN: 260112-A-AM489-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 6-37 FA conducts cross training with Republic of Korea soldiers from 5th Infantry Brigade [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

