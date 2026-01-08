Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, center right, and other military component representatives participate in the “Accelerating Multi-Domain Deterrence Needs for the Indo-Pacific” panel at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Honolulu, Jan. 12, 2026. The panel, hosted by ret. Adm. John Aquilino, former commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, included Glynn, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gen. Ronald Clark, commander, U.S. Army Pacific, Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, deputy commander, Pacific Air Forces, and Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, commander, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific. The HDF is an annual conference hosted by Pacific Forum International, a non-profit, non-partisan foreign policy institute based in Honolulu. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)