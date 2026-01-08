Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, right, at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Honolulu, Jan. 12, 2026. The HDF is an annual conference hosted by Pacific Forum International, a non-profit, non-partisan foreign policy institute based in Honolulu. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)