Honolulu Defense Forum drives multi-domain dialogue for Indo-Pacific region

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, right, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participates in a panel discussion at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Honolulu, Jan. 13, 2026. The HDF is an annual conference hosted by Pacific Forum International, a non-profit, non-partisan foreign policy institute based in Honolulu.

HONOLULU — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and senior command staff participated in the Honolulu Defense Forum in Honolulu, Jan. 11-13, 2026.

HDF 2026 brought togetherover 400 U.S. and allied senior government and industry leadersto accelerate the shift from planning to execution, strengthen bilateral partnerships and advance regional security frameworks. This year’s forum theme focused on "Operationalizing Indo-Pacific Readiness and Deterrence."

Paparo delivered the keynote address where he acknowledged commitments from foreign and domestic military, government, civilian, and industrial sectors in advancing strategic objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific. He encouraged the continuation of dialogue to reflect on the past, analyze the current strategic environment and chart the course for future endeavors.

“Alliances and partnerships are our strategic center of gravity,” said Paparo. “When we operate with allies and partners, we multiply capability. We raise the threshold for aggression.”

President of the Republic of Palau Surrangel Whipps Jr. and Japanese Minister of Defense Shinjirō Koizumi provided remarks, and former USINDOPACOM commanders retired Adm. John Aquilino, retired Adm. Thomas Fargo, and retired Adm. Harry Harris participated in HDF as well.Leaders discussed expansionism, hybrid threats including space and cyber, and increasing predictability for the defense industrial base.

Building on the momentum from previous iterations, HDF 2026 centered around themes including ‘widening and improving credible deterrence and ‘operational advantage through information, AI and data.’ Attendees heard from leading experts on modern, consequential concepts including artificial intelligence, multinational space and integrated air missile defense, and multi-domain deterrence capabilities.

Paparo, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Japanese Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, provided insights during a panel discussion titled, “Challenges & Opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.” The panel was led by retired Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vares Lum, director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

The HDF is an annual conference hosted by Pacific Forum International, a non-profit, non-partisan foreign policy institute based in Honolulu.



