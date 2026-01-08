(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum

    PEARL HARBOR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, second from the left, and other military component representatives participate in the “Accelerating Multi-Domain Deterrence Needs for the Indo-Pacific” panel at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Honolulu, Jan. 12, 2026. The panel, hosted by ret. Adm. John Aquilino, former commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, included Koehler, Gen. Ronald Clark, commander, U.S. Army Pacific, Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, deputy commander, Pacific Air Forces, and Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, commander, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific. The HDF is an annual conference hosted by Pacific Forum International, a non-profit, non-partisan foreign policy institute based in Honolulu. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 20:09
    Photo ID: 9478476
    VIRIN: 260112-N-TT369-1028
    Resolution: 6265x4475
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum
    Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum
    Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends the Honolulu Defense Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    PACFLT
    CPF
    KOEHLER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery