ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 13, 2026) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers Status of the Force at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 17:15
|Photo ID:
|9478190
|VIRIN:
|260113-N-EV253-1393
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SWOBOSS Delivers Status of the Force at SNA 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SWOBOSS delivers Status of the Force at the 2026 Surface Navy Association National Symposium
No keywords found.