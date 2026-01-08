SWOBOSS Delivers Status of the Force at SNA 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 13, 2026) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers Status of the Force at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)