SWOBOSS delivers Status of the Force at the 2026 Surface Navy Association National Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 13, 2026) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers Status of the Force at the Surface Navy Association's (SNA) 38th National Symposium.

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 13, 2026) — Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander of Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivered Status of the Force remarks at the 38th Annual Surface Navy Association (SNA) National Symposium in Arlington, Va., Jan.13. He focused on the indispensable role of the Sailor and the Navy’s unwavering commitment to maritime dominance.

McLane emphasized that while naval technology has evolved exponentially over the last 250 years, the "grit, ingenuity, and unbreakable commitment to win" of the American Sailor remains the Navy's ultimate power. “We are the stewards of that legacy—and the architects of what comes next.”

People are the Navy’s decisive advantage. Readiness begins with disciplined Sailors, accountable leaders, and cohesive teams built on trust and shared purpose and utilizing deliberate and realistic training.

“Our most profound enduring advantage is not our technology; it is the initiative, the toughness, and the leadership of the American Sailor,” said McLane. “We are investing in that advantage like never before, recognizing that our education must be as cutting-edge as our hardware. Knowing that if we want our warfighting innovation to take off, it has to come from well-trained Sailors.”

The Competitive Edge 2.0 strategy serves as the roadmap for the Surface Warfare Enterprise to introduce new capabilities, develop modern operational concepts, and train the warriors needed to operate an evolving fleet. A major component of this strategy is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems.

“To harness advances in AI, cyber, space, and autonomy, we must move decisively and quickly,” said McLane. “To drive our competitive edge further, we must process, decide, and adapt faster than any competitor.”

True innovation isn't just about the technology; it's about Sailors mastering the integration of manned and unmanned platforms. By focusing on command-and-control and specialized training, we enhance our lethality and safety. Our strategy relies on rapid software development and Sailor-led autonomy to advance our competitive edge.

McLane concluded his remarks by honoring the families of the Surface Force.

“The readiness of our force is inseparable from the strength of our families,” said McLane. “Your resilience sustains us, and your belief in our service allows us to focus fully on the task at hand.”

The SNA National Symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussions are focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security.

