Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Emily Culver, inspector-instructor, 4th Maintenance Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, listens to a ship operations brief on the bridge of the USNS Sgt. William R. Button, a Military Sealift Command–managed cargo ship, Jan. 12, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)