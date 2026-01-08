(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support [Image 8 of 8]

    Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Emily Culver, inspector-instructor, 4th Maintenance Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, listens to a ship operations brief on the bridge of the USNS Sgt. William R. Button, a Military Sealift Command–managed cargo ship, Jan. 12, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 16:53
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS

    Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

    TAGS

    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

