    Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support [Image 5 of 8]

    Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Mike Milton, assistant head of maintenance management at Blount Island Command, explains production cycles to U.S. Marine Forces Reserve leadership during a tour of prepositioning programs Jan. 12, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 16:53
    Photo ID: 9478157
    VIRIN: 260112-M-BD377-8700
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.41 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS

    Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

