Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

U.S. Marine Forces Reserve leadership enter the USNS Sgt. William R. Button, a Military Sealift Command–managed cargo ship used for afloat prepositioning of equipment and supplies, Jan. 12, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)