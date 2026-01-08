U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevan Lewis, commanding officer, 4th Combat Readiness Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve, learns about shipboard operations in the USNS Sgt. William R. Button, a Military Sealift Command–managed cargo ship used for afloat prepositioning of equipment and supplies, Jan. 12, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 16:53
|Photo ID:
|9478159
|VIRIN:
|260112-M-BD377-9041
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.81 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support
No keywords found.