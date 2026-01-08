Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevan Lewis, commanding officer, 4th Combat Readiness Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve, learns about shipboard operations in the USNS Sgt. William R. Button, a Military Sealift Command–managed cargo ship used for afloat prepositioning of equipment and supplies, Jan. 12, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)