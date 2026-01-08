U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Diego Tapia-Montano, an embarkation chief with Headquarters Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, posts security while conducting a patrol exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The patrolling exercise was conducted to sustain and improve Marines’ operating skills in disaggregated and contested environments. Tapia-Montano is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 20:34
|Photo ID:
|9477050
|VIRIN:
|260107-M-AU112-1109
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|17.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.