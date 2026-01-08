(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2

    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, prepares to establish a patrol base while conducting a patrol exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The patrolling exercise was conducted to sustain and improve Marines’ operating skills in disaggregated and contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 20:34
    Photo ID: 9477046
    VIRIN: 260107-M-AU112-1027
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.59 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2, by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4TH LAR
    3rd MARDIV
    PEX
    PATROL
    USMC
    RECONNAISSANCE

