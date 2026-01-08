4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Diego Tapia-Montano, an embarkation chief with Headquarters Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, posts security while conducting a patrol exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The patrolling exercise was conducted to sustain and improve Marines’ operating skills in disaggregated and contested environments. Tapia-Montano is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)