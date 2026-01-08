(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Diego Tapia-Montano, an embarkation chief with Headquarters Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, posts security while conducting a patrol exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The patrolling exercise was conducted to sustain and improve Marines’ operating skills in disaggregated and contested environments. Tapia-Montano is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 20:34
    Photo ID: 9477051
    VIRIN: 260107-M-AU112-1114
    Resolution: 4071x2714
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2
    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2
    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2
    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2
    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2
    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2
    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4TH LAR
    3rd MARDIV
    PEX
    PATROL
    USMC
    RECONNAISSANCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery