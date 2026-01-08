4th Light Armored Reconnaissance PEX Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, post security while conducting a patrol exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The patrolling exercise was conducted to sustain and improve Marines’ operating skills in disaggregated and contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)