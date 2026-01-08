Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260110-N-TL932-2319 Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, center, poses with staff members from VML, the Navy’s marketing and advertising agency, after the Navy All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Jan. 10. Navy serves as the official title sponsor of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, which over the past 26 years, has established itself as the nation’s premier high school football all-star game, featuring over 500 All-Americans who have played in the NFL. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)