Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260110-N-TL932-1195 (From left to right) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Gina Ortiz Jones, mayor of San Antonio, and Rear Adm. Dave Barnes, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, pose during the Navy All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Jan. 10. Navy serves as the official title sponsor of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, which over the past 26 years, has established itself as the nation’s premier high school football all-star game, featuring over 500 All-Americans who have played in the NFL.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)