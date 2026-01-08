260110-N-TL932-2311 Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, poses with John Miller, president of Acquisitions and Partnerships at NBC Sports, after the Navy All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Jan. 10. Navy serves as the official title sponsor of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, which over the past 26 years, has established itself as the nation’s premier high school football all-star game, featuring over 500 All-Americans who have played in the NFL.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9476462
|VIRIN:
|260110-N-TL932-2311
|Resolution:
|4215x3091
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
This work, 2026 Navy All-American Bowl [Image 34 of 34], by PO2 Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.