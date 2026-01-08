Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Stephan Ryder, center, General Corps deputy staff, provides legal clarification to Capt. Abbigale Harris, left, chief of military justice, and Tech. Sgt. Leslie Frederick, noncommission officer in charge of the justice section, all assigned to the 42d Air Base Wing Judge Advocate office, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 06, 2026. The 42d Air Base Judge Advocate General Corps provides free essential legal services to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)