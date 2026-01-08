Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Abbigale Harris, left, chief of Military Justice, Maj. Stephan Ryder, deputy staff judge advocate, and Tech. Sgt. Leslie Frederick, noncommission officer in charge of the justice section, all assigned to the 42d Air Base Judge Advocate office, pose for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 06, 2026. The 42d Air Base Judge Advocate General Corps provides free essential legal services to service members and their families, it also supports commanders ensuring the Air Force can operate lawfully and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)