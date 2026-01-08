(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Capt. Abbigale Harris, left, 42d Air Base Wing Judge Advocate chief of military justice, Maj. Stephan Ryder, deputy staff, and Tech. Sgt. Leslie Frederick, noncommission officer in charge of the justice section, all assigned to the 42d Air Base Judge Advocate office, references legal requirements at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 06, 2026. Legal advisement is an integral part of mission execution; their services extend beyond the installation with judge advocates providing counsel in operational and deployed environments.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9475998
    VIRIN: 260106-F-XI916-1002
    Resolution: 5862x3906
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell
    Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell
    Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery