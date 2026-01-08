Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Abbigale Harris, left, 42d Air Base Wing Judge Advocate chief of military justice, Maj. Stephan Ryder, deputy staff, and Tech. Sgt. Leslie Frederick, noncommission officer in charge of the justice section, all assigned to the 42d Air Base Judge Advocate office, references legal requirements at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 06, 2026. Legal advisement is an integral part of mission execution; their services extend beyond the installation with judge advocates providing counsel in operational and deployed environments.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)