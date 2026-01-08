Small team, big impact: Judge Advocate team delivers strategic impact across Maxwell

Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa | Capt. Abbigale Harris, left, chief of Military Justice, Maj. Stephan Ryder, deputy...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa | Capt. Abbigale Harris, left, chief of Military Justice, Maj. Stephan Ryder, deputy staff judge advocate, and Tech. Sgt. Leslie Frederick, noncommission officer in charge of the justice section, all assigned to the 42d Air Base Judge Advocate office, pose for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 06, 2026. The 42d Air Base Judge Advocate General Corps provides free essential legal services to service members and their families, it also supports commanders ensuring the Air Force can operate lawfully and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala -- The 42d Air Base Wing’s Judge Advocate General office provides free essential legal services to service members and their families, while also supporting commanders to ensure the Air Force can operate lawfully and effectively.



By helping Airmen resolve personal legal matters, the JAG office contributes to overall readiness and allows service members to focus on the mission.



“Our service, good order, and discipline on the military justice ensure commanders fight the mission effectively,” Maj. Stephan Ryder, 42d ABW deputy staff judge advocate. “We serve the community by providing legal assistance to every service member who comes into this legal office.”



Theyprovide a wide range of essential services, including commander advisory support, legal assistance, civil law guidance, and community outreach.



Legal advisement is an integral part of mission execution; their services extend beyond the installation with judge advocates providing counsel in operational and deployed environments.



In addition to these core services, the office supports agreements between off base agencies in Montgomery including local law enforcement, first responders, and other agencies, demonstrating their commitment to the local community.



“We are the sole prosecutors at Maxwell for crimes committed on base and sometimes off base,” said Capt. Abbigale Harris, 42d ABW JA chief of military justice. “In the last two years, we prosecuted two child sex offender cases, taking those offenders off the streets from offending other victims, and protecting the community.”



Among the office’s goals for 2026 is to execute outreach events on base to make sure the base community obtains information about the office and the services available, also enforcing guidance about new regulations and how to enforce them in their units.



“We want to put ourselves out there, make sure the people, and everybody knows who we are,” said Harris.” Let the people know we’re here to support, we’re here to help.”