CFAS Attends 2026 Toka Ebisu Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Festival goers catch “fuku mochi” good luck rice cakes during the Toka Ebisu festival at Kameyama Hachimangu shrine in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025. The festival is held each year on the 10th of January for members of the community to pray for safety and prosperity for themselves, their families, and businesses in the new year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)