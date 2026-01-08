(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAS Attends 2026 Toka Ebisu Festival

    CFAS Attends 2026 Toka Ebisu Festival

    JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, bows during the Toka Ebisu festival at Kameyama Hachimangu shrine in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. The festival is held each year on the 10th of January for community members to pray for safety and prosperity for themselves, their families, and businesses in the new year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 01:10
    Photo ID: 9475697
    VIRIN: 260110-N-KW679-1250
    Resolution: 5834x4024
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CFAS Attends 2026 Toka Ebisu Festival [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

