CFAS Attends 2026 Toka Ebisu Festival

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), CFAS Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo District Commandant Vice Adm. Tatsuya Fukuda, and local community leaders toss “fuku mochi” good luck rice cakes to Sasebo City community members during the Toka Ebisu festival at Kameyama Hachimangu shrine in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025. The festival is held each year on the 10th of January for members of the community to pray for safety and prosperity for themselves, their families, and businesses in the new year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)