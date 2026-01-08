CFAS Attends 2026 Toka Ebisu Festival

A taiko drummer performs during the Toka Ebisu festival at Kameyama Hachimangu shrine in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. The festival is held each year on the 10th of January for community members to pray for safety and prosperity for themselves, their families, and businesses in the new year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)
