185th ARW conducts mid-air refueling

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Falcon from South Dakota Air National Guard's 114th Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing October 31, 2025. (Photo was color-edited to enhance the subject) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk).