A U.S. Air Force F-16 Falcon from South Dakota Air National Guard's 114th Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing October 31, 2025. (Photo was color-edited to enhance the subject) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk).
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9475121
|VIRIN:
|251031-F-AR334-5388
|Resolution:
|4882x3487
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th ARW conducts mid-air refueling [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.