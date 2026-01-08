(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pre-flight checks [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pre-flight checks

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Capt. Kevin Brown and Capt. Ross Geisser, Pilots assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing conduct pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker October 31, 2025. (Photo was cropped and color-edited to enhance the subject) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9475119
    VIRIN: 251031-F-AR334-7391
    Resolution: 4523x3230
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-flight checks [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Fighting Falcon receives mid-air refueling
    F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to receive fuel from KC-135
    F-16 mid-air refueling
    185th ARW conducts mid-air refueling
    114th Fighter Wing's F-16 departs after receiving fuel
    Pre-flight checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    185th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery