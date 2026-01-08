(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-16 Fighting Falcon receives mid-air refueling [Image 1 of 6]

    F-16 Fighting Falcon receives mid-air refueling

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 114th Fighter Wing prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing over the Midwest on October 31, 2025 (Photo was color-edited to enhance the subject) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk).

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9475117
    VIRIN: 251030-Z-AR334-1183
    Resolution: 5153x3680
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon receives mid-air refueling [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon receives mid-air refueling
    F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to receive fuel from KC-135
    F-16 mid-air refueling
    185th ARW conducts mid-air refueling
    114th Fighter Wing's F-16 departs after receiving fuel
    Pre-flight checks

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    114th Fighter Wing
    185th ARW
    Refueling

