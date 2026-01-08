F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to receive fuel from KC-135

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 114th Fighter Wing prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing over the Midwest on October 31, 2025 (Photo was color-edited to enhance the subject) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk).