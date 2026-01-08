Col. Murtha's Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Lt. Col John Murtha, Air National Guard Assistant to the U.S. Cyber Command Staff Judge Advocate assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing, is promoted during a ceremony to the rank of colonel at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. Murtha shows his accomplishments displayed on his dress uniform to his family. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella)