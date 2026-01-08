U.S Air Force Lt. Col John Murtha, Air National Guard Assistant to the U.S. Cyber Command Staff Judge Advocate assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing, is promoted during a ceremony to the rank of colonel at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. Murtha shows his accomplishments displayed on his dress uniform to his family. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9475085
|VIRIN:
|200110-Z-KS474-1157
|Resolution:
|5255x3496
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|CORAPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Murtha's Promotion [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rebecca Scarsella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.