    Col. Murtha's Promotion

    Col. Murtha's Promotion

    CORAPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S Air Force Lt. Col John Murtha, Air National Guard Assistant to the U.S. Cyber Command Staff Judge Advocate assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing, is promoted during a ceremony to the rank of colonel at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. Murtha’s wife and children pinned his new rank of Col. onto his dress uniform. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9475082
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-KS474-1147
    Resolution: 3056x2033
    Size: 970.97 KB
    Location: CORAPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Murtha's Promotion, by TSgt Rebecca Scarsella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171 Air Refueling Wing
    PAANG
    Promotion
    Col. Murtha

