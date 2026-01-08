Col. Murtha's Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Lt. Col John Murtha, Air National Guard Assistant to the U.S. Cyber Command Staff Judge Advocate assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing, was promoted during a ceremony to the rank of colonel at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. Murtha is presented with his flight cap by Lt. Col. Andrew D. Bauch, 190th Air Refueling Wing, with his new rank on it. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella)