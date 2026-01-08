Col. Murtha's Promotion

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nathan Kearns, Staff Judge Advocate assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, gives a speech at Col. John Murtha’s promotion ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. Kearns recalls fond memories of working with Murtha throughout their careers. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9475079
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-KS474-1142
|Resolution:
|5546x3690
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|CORAPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
