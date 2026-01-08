(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Murtha's Promotion [Image 2 of 7]

    Col. Murtha's Promotion

    CORAPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nathan Kearns, Staff Judge Advocate assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, gives a speech at Col. John Murtha’s promotion ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. Kearns recalls fond memories of working with Murtha throughout their careers. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella)

    This work, Col. Murtha's Promotion [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rebecca Scarsella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

