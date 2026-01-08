Boenisch assumes command of the 121st Maintenance Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Erika Boenisch renders her first salute as commander of the 121st Maintenance Group at a change of command ceremony at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, January 10, 2026. Boenisch assumed command of the 121 ARW Maintenance Group from Col. Lance Kollstedt. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas)