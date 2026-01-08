U.S. Air National Guard Col. Erika Boenisch renders her first salute as commander of the 121st Maintenance Group at a change of command ceremony at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, January 10, 2026. Boenisch assumed command of the 121 ARW Maintenance Group from Col. Lance Kollstedt. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9474971
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-TI419-1033
|Resolution:
|4198x2802
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
This work, Boenisch assumes command of the 121st Maintenance Group [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.