    Boenisch assumes command of the 121st Maintenance Group [Image 6 of 10]

    Boenisch assumes command of the 121st Maintenance Group

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing holds a change of command ceremony at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, January 10, 2026. U.S. Air National Guard Col. Erika Boenisch assumed command of the 121 ARW Maintenance Group from Col. Lance Kollstedt. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 10:51
    Photo ID: 9474968
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-TI419-1030
    Resolution: 4968x3316
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    This work, Boenisch assumes command of the 121st Maintenance Group [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

