Date Taken: 01.10.2026 Date Posted: 01.11.2026 10:51 Photo ID: 9474962 VIRIN: 260110-Z-TI419-1020 Resolution: 5670x3785 Size: 6.24 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Boenisch assumes command of the 121st Maintenance Group [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.