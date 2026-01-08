Boenisch assumes command of the 121st Maintenance Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Lance Kollstedt speaks at a change of command ceremony at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, January 10, 2026. Kollstedt was recently selected to be the 121st Air Refueling Wing deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas)