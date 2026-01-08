(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony

    Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Master Sgt. Scott Manamon assumes responsibility as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Arkansas National Guard during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas, January 10, 2026. The ceremony formally marks the transfer of senior enlisted leadership responsibilities.

    Immediately following the change of responsibility, a retirement ceremony honors Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory White for his years of dedicated service to the Arkansas National Guard.
    (Arkansas National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9474647
    VIRIN: 260109-Z-YO076-1152
    Resolution: 3747x4480
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony, by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARANG
    Ceremony
    Retirement

