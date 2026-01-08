Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Scott Manamon assumes responsibility as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Arkansas National Guard during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas, January 10, 2026. The ceremony formally marks the transfer of senior enlisted leadership responsibilities.



Immediately following the change of responsibility, a retirement ceremony honors Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory White for his years of dedicated service to the Arkansas National Guard.

(Arkansas National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)