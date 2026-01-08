Chief Master Sgt. Scott Manamon assumes responsibility as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Arkansas National Guard during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas, January 10, 2026. The ceremony formally marks the transfer of senior enlisted leadership responsibilities.
Immediately following the change of responsibility, a retirement ceremony honors Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory White for his years of dedicated service to the Arkansas National Guard.
(Arkansas National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9474640
|VIRIN:
|260109-Z-YO076-1025
|Resolution:
|5111x3407
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.