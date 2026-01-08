Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2026. This year, over 1,650 volunteers removed the approximately 260,000 wreaths originally at ANC on Dec. 13 for Wreath Across America Day and Dec. 8 for Family Pass Holder Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)