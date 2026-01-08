Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2026. This year, over 1,650 volunteers removed the approximately 260,000 wreaths originally at ANC on Dec. 13 for Wreath Across America Day and Dec. 8 for Family Pass Holder Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 14:41
|Photo ID:
|9474465
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-IW468-5753
|Resolution:
|7175x4783
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026 [Image 39 of 39], by Elizabeth Fraser