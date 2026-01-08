(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026 [Image 22 of 39]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2026. This year, over 1,650 volunteers removed the approximately 260,000 wreaths originally at ANC on Dec. 13 for Wreath Across America Day and Dec. 8 for Family Pass Holder Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 14:41
    Photo ID: 9474472
    VIRIN: 260110-A-IW468-6388
    Resolution: 7811x5207
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026 [Image 39 of 39], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    waa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery